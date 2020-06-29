Rent Calculator
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9519 TUNSTALL PLACE
9519 Tunstall Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9519 Tunstall Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
FRESH PAINT NEW CARPET*** TWO LEVEL CUTE TOWN HOUSE** WALK TO LAKE FOREST MALL* SCHOOL** BUS**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have any available units?
9519 TUNSTALL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
What amenities does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have?
Some of 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
9519 TUNSTALL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE offer parking?
No, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have a pool?
No, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9519 TUNSTALL PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
