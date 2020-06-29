9469 Chadburn Pl

Amenities

Updated 3 bed/1.5 bath EOG townhouse in Montgomery Village! First floor features include a spacious living/dining room combo and a half bath with custom tiled flooring. A fully equipped kitchen with tiled flooring, breakfast bar and ample counter and cabinet space. The second floor provides two spacious bedrooms and a nice updated bath. Stack-able washer/dryer for added convenience. The third floor of this home includes a massive master bedroom with gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and ceiling fan. Tenants can enjoy entertaining guests on the rear patio and fully fenced yard and the community includes a great playground/park area!



~ Within minutes of I-270, Rt 355, I-495 and the I-200!



~ Close to Goshen Branch Stream Valley park and plenty of shopping/dining options!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



