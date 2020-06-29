All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

9469 Chadburn Pl

9469 Chadburn Place · No Longer Available
Location

9469 Chadburn Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Updated 3 bed/1.5 bath EOG townhouse in Montgomery Village! First floor features include a spacious living/dining room combo and a half bath with custom tiled flooring. A fully equipped kitchen with tiled flooring, breakfast bar and ample counter and cabinet space. The second floor provides two spacious bedrooms and a nice updated bath. Stack-able washer/dryer for added convenience. The third floor of this home includes a massive master bedroom with gorgeous laminate hardwood flooring, plenty of natural light and ceiling fan. Tenants can enjoy entertaining guests on the rear patio and fully fenced yard and the community includes a great playground/park area!

~ Within minutes of I-270, Rt 355, I-495 and the I-200!

~ Close to Goshen Branch Stream Valley park and plenty of shopping/dining options!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5008805)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have any available units?
9469 Chadburn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9469 Chadburn Pl have?
Some of 9469 Chadburn Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9469 Chadburn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9469 Chadburn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9469 Chadburn Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl offer parking?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9469 Chadburn Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have a pool?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have accessible units?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9469 Chadburn Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9469 Chadburn Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
