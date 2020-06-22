All apartments in Montgomery Village
9321 Pennywise Lane

9321 Pennywise Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9321 Pennywise Lane, Montgomery Village, MD 20877

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1390.00; IMRID12855

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have any available units?
9321 Pennywise Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9321 Pennywise Lane have?
Some of 9321 Pennywise Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Pennywise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Pennywise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Pennywise Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Pennywise Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9321 Pennywise Lane does offer parking.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9321 Pennywise Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9321 Pennywise Lane has a pool.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have accessible units?
No, 9321 Pennywise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9321 Pennywise Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Pennywise Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9321 Pennywise Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
