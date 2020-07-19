All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 9312 SEVERN TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
9312 SEVERN TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9312 SEVERN TERRACE

9312 Severn Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9312 Severn Terrace, Montgomery Village, MD 20879

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous single family home in lovely neighborhood, featuring, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage, close to major highways, public transportation, shopping, A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have any available units?
9312 SEVERN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have?
Some of 9312 SEVERN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 SEVERN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9312 SEVERN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9312 SEVERN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9312 SEVERN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Walker House
18700 Walker Choice Rd
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 3 BedroomsMontgomery Village Apartments under $1,600
Montgomery Village Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Bailey's Crossroads, VAChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDSeabrook, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America