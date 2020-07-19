Gorgeous single family home in lovely neighborhood, featuring, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, fireplace, 2 car garage, close to major highways, public transportation, shopping, A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have any available units?
9312 SEVERN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 9312 SEVERN TERRACE have?
Some of 9312 SEVERN TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9312 SEVERN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9312 SEVERN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.