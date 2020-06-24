Rent Calculator
All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 8808 Sturtbridge Place.
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
8808 Sturtbridge Place
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8808 Sturtbridge Place
8808 Sturbridge Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all
Location
8808 Sturbridge Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhouse in Gaithersburg Maryland -
(RLNE4627461)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have any available units?
8808 Sturtbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
What amenities does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have?
Some of 8808 Sturtbridge Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8808 Sturtbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Sturtbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Sturtbridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 8808 Sturtbridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place offer parking?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have a pool?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 Sturtbridge Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 8808 Sturtbridge Place does not have units with air conditioning.
