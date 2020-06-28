All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 7912 OTTER COVE CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
7912 OTTER COVE CT
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

7912 OTTER COVE CT

7912 Otter Cove Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

7912 Otter Cove Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
LOVELY 3 LEVEL TOWNHOME - HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LIVING ROOM, SMALL PATIO IN FRONT, MASTER BEDROOM ON 3RD LEVEL WITH BATH. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEW CARPET. NON-SMOKING PROPERTY. NO PETS

(RLNE2416376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have any available units?
7912 OTTER COVE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 7912 OTTER COVE CT currently offering any rent specials?
7912 OTTER COVE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 OTTER COVE CT pet-friendly?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT offer parking?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not offer parking.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have a pool?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not have a pool.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have accessible units?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 OTTER COVE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 OTTER COVE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University