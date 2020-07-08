BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS TWO LEVEL TOWNHOUSE -- FRESH PAINT ** HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVLE AND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS** WALK TO LAKE FOREST MALL** OTHER SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS** BUST LINE** A GREAT RENTAL
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have any available units?
4 COPPS HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have?
Some of 4 COPPS HILL COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 COPPS HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 COPPS HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.