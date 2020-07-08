All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

4 COPPS HILL COURT

4 Copps Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

4 Copps Hill Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS TWO LEVEL TOWNHOUSE -- FRESH PAINT ** HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVLE AND NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS** WALK TO LAKE FOREST MALL** OTHER SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS** BUST LINE** A GREAT RENTAL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have any available units?
4 COPPS HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have?
Some of 4 COPPS HILL COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 COPPS HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4 COPPS HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 COPPS HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 COPPS HILL COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 COPPS HILL COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

