36 BRASSIE COURT
Last updated October 15 2019 at 3:49 PM

36 BRASSIE COURT

36 Brassie Court · No Longer Available
Location

36 Brassie Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful three level end unit Townhouse for rent. Three large bedrooms. Wood floor on the main level. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

