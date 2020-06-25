All apartments in Montgomery Village
22 BRASSIE CT.
22 BRASSIE CT.

22 Brassie Court · No Longer Available
Location

22 Brassie Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have any available units?
22 BRASSIE CT. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 22 BRASSIE CT. currently offering any rent specials?
22 BRASSIE CT. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 BRASSIE CT. pet-friendly?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. offer parking?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not offer parking.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have a pool?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not have a pool.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have accessible units?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not have accessible units.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 BRASSIE CT. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 BRASSIE CT. does not have units with air conditioning.
