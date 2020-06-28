Rent Calculator
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
20518 STERNCROFT COURT
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM
1 of 42
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20518 STERNCROFT COURT
20518 Sterncroft Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Montgomery Village
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1,600
Location
20518 Sterncroft Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately, bright and sunny 3 br 2 Ba 3 level townhouse with Walkout basement, fenced yard and fireplace. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have any available units?
20518 STERNCROFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
Montgomery Village, MD
.
Is 20518 STERNCROFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20518 STERNCROFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20518 STERNCROFT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT offer parking?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have a pool?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
