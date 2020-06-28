All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 20518 STERNCROFT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
20518 STERNCROFT COURT
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

20518 STERNCROFT COURT

20518 Sterncroft Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

20518 Sterncroft Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available immediately, bright and sunny 3 br 2 Ba 3 level townhouse with Walkout basement, fenced yard and fireplace. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have any available units?
20518 STERNCROFT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 20518 STERNCROFT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20518 STERNCROFT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20518 STERNCROFT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT offer parking?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have a pool?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have accessible units?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20518 STERNCROFT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20518 STERNCROFT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University