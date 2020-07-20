20501 Strath Haven Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful end-unit townhome. Walkout basement. Quiet community - Enjoy a newer kitchen with beautiful finishing touches. Three bedroom 2 bathroom home with walkout basement. Lots of windows for great light. Newly painted. Large enclosed yard. Assigned parking as well. Nearby shopping and parks.You will not be disappointed.



Hope is professionally managed.



(RLNE4836635)