20501 Strath Haven Dr.

20501 Strath Haven Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Beautiful end-unit townhome. Walkout basement. Quiet community - Enjoy a newer kitchen with beautiful finishing touches. Three bedroom 2 bathroom home with walkout basement. Lots of windows for great light. Newly painted. Large enclosed yard. Assigned parking as well. Nearby shopping and parks.You will not be disappointed.
Hope is professionally managed.
(RLNE4836635)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
