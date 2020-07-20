All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:10 AM

20501 Strath Haven Dr.

20501 Strath Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20501 Strath Haven Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Beautiful end-unit townhome. Walkout basement. Quiet community - Enjoy a newer kitchen with beautiful finishing touches. Three bedroom 2 bathroom home with walkout basement. Lots of windows for great light. Newly painted. Large enclosed yard. Assigned parking as well. Nearby shopping and parks.You will not be disappointed.

Hope is professionally managed.

(RLNE4836635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have any available units?
20501 Strath Haven Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have?
Some of 20501 Strath Haven Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20501 Strath Haven Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
20501 Strath Haven Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20501 Strath Haven Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. offers parking.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have a pool?
No, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have accessible units?
No, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20501 Strath Haven Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20501 Strath Haven Dr. has units with air conditioning.
