20004 HOB HILL WAY

Amenities
4 Bedrooms~ 3 Full Bathrooms~ 1 Half-Bathroom~ Updated Kitchen~ Updated Windows~ Washer/Dryer~ Refrigerator/Freezer~ Central AC/Heat~ Spacious Back Area~ Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet~ Finished Basement Includes Family Room, Full Bathroom, and Bedroom~ Verizon FIOS avl.~ Curbside Trash and Recycling Pick-Up~ Quiet, Family Neighborhood~ Access to 7 Pools~ 330 acres of Parklando Playgroundso Tot Lotso Tennis Courtso Basketball Courtso Walking Pathso Picnic Areas~ Minutes Away from Giant, Safeway, Starbucks, Costco