Montgomery Village, MD
20004 HOB HILL WAY
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

20004 HOB HILL WAY

20004 Hobb Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

20004 Hobb Hill Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
4 Bedrooms~ 3 Full Bathrooms~ 1 Half-Bathroom~ Updated Kitchen~ Updated Windows~ Washer/Dryer~ Refrigerator/Freezer~ Central AC/Heat~ Spacious Back Area~ Master Bedroom Walk-In Closet~ Finished Basement Includes Family Room, Full Bathroom, and Bedroom~ Verizon FIOS avl.~ Curbside Trash and Recycling Pick-Up~ Quiet, Family Neighborhood~ Access to 7 Pools~ 330 acres of Parklando Playgroundso Tot Lotso Tennis Courtso Basketball Courtso Walking Pathso Picnic Areas~ Minutes Away from Giant, Safeway, Starbucks, Costco

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have any available units?
20004 HOB HILL WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have?
Some of 20004 HOB HILL WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20004 HOB HILL WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20004 HOB HILL WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20004 HOB HILL WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20004 HOB HILL WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY offer parking?
No, 20004 HOB HILL WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20004 HOB HILL WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have a pool?
Yes, 20004 HOB HILL WAY has a pool.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 20004 HOB HILL WAY has accessible units.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 20004 HOB HILL WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20004 HOB HILL WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20004 HOB HILL WAY has units with air conditioning.

