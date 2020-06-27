All apartments in Montgomery Village
20001 GALESBURG WAY
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:26 PM

20001 GALESBURG WAY

20001 Galesburg Way · No Longer Available
Location

20001 Galesburg Way, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Well maintained beautiful end town house for rent. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, wood floors, open floor plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have any available units?
20001 GALESBURG WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 20001 GALESBURG WAY currently offering any rent specials?
20001 GALESBURG WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20001 GALESBURG WAY pet-friendly?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY offer parking?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not offer parking.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have a pool?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not have a pool.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have accessible units?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20001 GALESBURG WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 20001 GALESBURG WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
