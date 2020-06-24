19611 BRASSIE PLACE

Large end unit townhouse(1,835sf) with one car garage for rent. Owner is looking for tenant with good credit (650+), no pets, non-smoking. Water is included in rent. Tenant pays repair deductible $100 for each repair. Available now.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
