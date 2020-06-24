All apartments in Montgomery Village
19611 BRASSIE PLACE

19611 Brassie Place · No Longer Available
Location

19611 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large end unit townhouse(1,835sf) with one car garage for rent. Owner is looking for tenant with good credit (650+), no pets, non-smoking. Water is included in rent. Tenant pays repair deductible $100 for each repair. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have any available units?
19611 BRASSIE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 19611 BRASSIE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19611 BRASSIE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19611 BRASSIE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE offers parking.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have a pool?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19611 BRASSIE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19611 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
