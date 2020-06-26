19579 Transhire Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhome with finished basement - Very private and nice end-unit home with lots of living space!



Main floor has large kitchen, powder room, and large living room and separate dining area that exits to a deck overlooking green space. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 other good-size bedrooms and a separate full bathroom. These 2 levels are fully carpeted for comfort.

Finished walk-out basement with large rec room and lots of storage space.



Home has 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the house. There is plenty of open parking as well.

Beautiful front and side landscaping.



Pets ok on a case by case basis.



(RLNE4949755)