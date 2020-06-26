All apartments in Montgomery Village
Montgomery Village, MD
19579 Transhire Rd
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

19579 Transhire Rd

19579 Transhire Road · No Longer Available
Location

19579 Transhire Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhome with finished basement - Very private and nice end-unit home with lots of living space!

Main floor has large kitchen, powder room, and large living room and separate dining area that exits to a deck overlooking green space. Upstairs you will find a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and 2 other good-size bedrooms and a separate full bathroom. These 2 levels are fully carpeted for comfort.
Finished walk-out basement with large rec room and lots of storage space.

Home has 2 assigned parking spaces right in front of the house. There is plenty of open parking as well.
Beautiful front and side landscaping.

Pets ok on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4949755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19579 Transhire Rd have any available units?
19579 Transhire Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19579 Transhire Rd have?
Some of 19579 Transhire Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19579 Transhire Rd currently offering any rent specials?
19579 Transhire Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19579 Transhire Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 19579 Transhire Rd is pet friendly.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd offer parking?
Yes, 19579 Transhire Rd offers parking.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19579 Transhire Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd have a pool?
No, 19579 Transhire Rd does not have a pool.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd have accessible units?
No, 19579 Transhire Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19579 Transhire Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 19579 Transhire Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19579 Transhire Rd has units with air conditioning.
