Montgomery Village, MD
19458 BRASSIE PLACE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

19458 BRASSIE PLACE

19458 Brassie Place · No Longer Available
Location

19458 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
19458 BRASSIE PLACE Available 02/08/20 RENOVATED 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM - RENOVATED 2 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE WITH UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM, 2 BR AND 1 FULL BATH,

(RLNE4483633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have any available units?
19458 BRASSIE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 19458 BRASSIE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19458 BRASSIE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19458 BRASSIE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE offer parking?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have a pool?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19458 BRASSIE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19458 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
