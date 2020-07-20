Rent Calculator
Montgomery Village, MD
19420 BRASSIE PLACE
Last updated June 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

19420 BRASSIE PLACE
19420 Brassie Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
19420 Brassie Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Perfect location for a 2 bed 1 bath condo in the heart of Gaithersburg
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have any available units?
19420 BRASSIE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
Is 19420 BRASSIE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
19420 BRASSIE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19420 BRASSIE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE offers parking.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have a pool?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19420 BRASSIE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19420 BRASSIE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
