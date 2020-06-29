Move-In-Ready Immediately!! Beautiful brick front-cozy 2 level townhouse featuring 3 bed, 1.5 bath, conveniently located near shopping, malls and major highway. $35 application fee for each adult 18 and over.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19382 KEYMAR WAY have any available units?
19382 KEYMAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19382 KEYMAR WAY have?
Some of 19382 KEYMAR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19382 KEYMAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
19382 KEYMAR WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.