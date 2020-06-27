19026 Canadian Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 142259
Spacious end unit townhome for rent. Hardwood floors throughout and finished full basement with extra 2 rooms. Walk-in closets with spacious bedrooms. Large open kitchen area with spacious pantry closet. Fenced back yard perfect space for grilling and eating out. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142259p Property Id 142259
(RLNE5058842)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have any available units?
19026 Canadian Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19026 Canadian Ct have?
Some of 19026 Canadian Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19026 Canadian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19026 Canadian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19026 Canadian Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct offer parking?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have a pool?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have accessible units?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have units with air conditioning.