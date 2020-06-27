All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 19026 Canadian Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
19026 Canadian Ct
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

19026 Canadian Ct

19026 Canadian Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments under $1,600
See all

Location

19026 Canadian Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 142259

Spacious end unit townhome for rent. Hardwood floors throughout and finished full basement with extra 2 rooms. Walk-in closets with spacious bedrooms. Large open kitchen area with spacious pantry closet. Fenced back yard perfect space for grilling and eating out.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142259p
Property Id 142259

(RLNE5058842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19026 Canadian Ct have any available units?
19026 Canadian Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19026 Canadian Ct have?
Some of 19026 Canadian Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19026 Canadian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
19026 Canadian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19026 Canadian Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct is pet friendly.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct offer parking?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not offer parking.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have a pool?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have accessible units?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19026 Canadian Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 19026 Canadian Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 19026 Canadian Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr
Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Similar Pages

Montgomery Village 1 BedroomsMontgomery Village 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMontgomery Village Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Village Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDVienna, VAEast Riverdale, MDClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MDFair Lakes, VAFairland, MD
Chevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MDBallenger Creek, MDCapitol Heights, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDBroadlands, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Howard Community CollegeMarymount University
American University