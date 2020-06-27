19026 Canadian Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Townhouse for Rent - Property Id: 142259



Spacious end unit townhome for rent. Hardwood floors throughout and finished full basement with extra 2 rooms. Walk-in closets with spacious bedrooms. Large open kitchen area with spacious pantry closet. Fenced back yard perfect space for grilling and eating out.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142259p

Property Id 142259



(RLNE5058842)