Montgomery Village, MD
19000 Mills Choice Road
19000 Mills Choice Road
19000 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 843; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1550.00; IMRID16320

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have any available units?
19000 Mills Choice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 19000 Mills Choice Road have?
Some of 19000 Mills Choice Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19000 Mills Choice Road currently offering any rent specials?
19000 Mills Choice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19000 Mills Choice Road pet-friendly?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road offer parking?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road offers parking.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have a pool?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road has a pool.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have accessible units?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road does not have units with air conditioning.
