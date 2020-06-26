Rent Calculator
Montgomery Village, MD
19000 Mills Choice Road
Last updated July 4 2019 at 8:24 AM
19000 Mills Choice Road
Report This Listing
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments under $1,600
Location
19000 Mills Choice Road, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 843; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1550.00; IMRID16320
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have any available units?
19000 Mills Choice Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
What amenities does 19000 Mills Choice Road have?
Some of 19000 Mills Choice Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 19000 Mills Choice Road currently offering any rent specials?
19000 Mills Choice Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19000 Mills Choice Road pet-friendly?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road offer parking?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road offers parking.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have a pool?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road has a pool.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have accessible units?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19000 Mills Choice Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19000 Mills Choice Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19000 Mills Choice Road does not have units with air conditioning.
