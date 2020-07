Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute 2 level 1 bed condo in convenient community! Spacious master bedroom suite with walkout to front patio. Laminate floors on main level, carpet on lower level. Professionally cleaned and ready for move-in! Updated bath, washer and dryer in unit, plenty of closet space & ample parking. Pool in community! Close to shopping, dining, metro bus, 270 and NIST. No smoking, pets case by case, credit 640+, income $50k+.