Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Well maintained 2br/2ba condo in the heart of Gaithersburg. Great Master Bedroom with en-suite, double sinks and walk-in closet. Great flow from large kitchen to dining area into a spacious family room with gas fireplace! Balcony just off of the kitchen and family room with additional storage. Just inside the Montgomery Village line withing walking distance of grocery stores, shopping, Lakeforest Mall and the Library. Highly desirable neighborhood!