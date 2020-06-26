All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT

10332 Royal Woods Court · No Longer Available
Location

10332 Royal Woods Court, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS TOWNHOME FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, I HALF BATH. FRESH PAINT AND CARPET. FIREPLACE AND PRIVATE DECK. ATTACHED GARAGE SPACE. CLOSE TO 270, SHOPPING AND PUBLIC TRANSPORATION. A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have any available units?
10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
What amenities does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have?
Some of 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT offers parking.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have a pool?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have accessible units?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10332 ROYAL WOODS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
