All apartments in Montgomery Village
Find more places like 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE.
Home
/
Montgomery Village, MD
/
10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE
Last updated April 23 2019 at 9:43 AM
1 of 7
10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE
10055 Ridgeline Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10055 Ridgeline Drive, Montgomery Village, MD 20886
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have any available units?
10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery Village, MD
.
What amenities does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have?
Some of 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village
.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10055 RIDGELINE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
