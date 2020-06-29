All apartments in Montgomery Village
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

10008 BATTLERIDGE PL

10008 Battleridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10008 Battleridge Place, Montgomery Village, MD 20886

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN MONTGOMERY VILLAGE - HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2 LEVELS, FENED BACKYARD & PATIO, LOVELY COLOR SELECTION FOR GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND CABINETS IN KITCHEN. FINISHED BASEMENT WITH REC ROOM, OFFICE, AND FULL BATH.

(RLNE4985663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have any available units?
10008 BATTLERIDGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery Village, MD.
Is 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
10008 BATTLERIDGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery Village.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL offer parking?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not offer parking.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have a pool?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have accessible units?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 BATTLERIDGE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
