All apartments in Montgomery County
Montgomery County, MD
7404 WYNDALE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7404 WYNDALE LANE
7404 Wyndale Lane
No Longer Available
Location
7404 Wyndale Lane, Montgomery County, MD 20815
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
Classic Chevy Chase Colonial nestled on a quiet lot close to Rock Creek Park! Three finished levels with handsome wood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, decks, garage, and more. Hurry!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have any available units?
7404 WYNDALE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Montgomery County, MD
.
What amenities does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have?
Some of 7404 WYNDALE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7404 WYNDALE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7404 WYNDALE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 WYNDALE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7404 WYNDALE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Montgomery County
.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7404 WYNDALE LANE offers parking.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7404 WYNDALE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have a pool?
No, 7404 WYNDALE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7404 WYNDALE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 WYNDALE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7404 WYNDALE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7404 WYNDALE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
