4602 JONES BRIDGE ROAD

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated Cape Cod with Finished Attic and Full Finished Basement. Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Walk to Metro and Downtown Bethesda. Off Street Parking walk to WRAMC. Great interior, close to Bethesda and Transit.