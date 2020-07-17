4602 Jones Bridge Road, Montgomery County, MD 20814
Updated Cape Cod with Finished Attic and Full Finished Basement. Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Walk to Metro and Downtown Bethesda. Off Street Parking walk to WRAMC. Great interior, close to Bethesda and Transit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
