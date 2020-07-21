All apartments in Montgomery County
4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:53 PM

4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD

4506 Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

4506 Jones Bridge Road, Montgomery County, MD 20814

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Walk to Walter Reed Medical Center, NIH, Metro station... Exclusive one level apartment with Bath room, bed room, kitchen - breakfast area and living space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, MD.
Is 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4506 JONES BRIDGE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
