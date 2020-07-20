26301 FOREST VISTA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION APPROVED! Spacious 5 bdr home backing to a Little Bennett Golf Course! 3/4 acre lot feels like your own park! New kitchen! large dining area, Hardwood floors, peaceful deck overlooks in ground pool and woods, 1-2 Medium size pets okay with pet deposit, Avail July 15th, 12 Hour Showing notice, Oversize 1 car garage with plenty of room for everything, 2 bsmt bedrooms with full bath, Cozy rec room, cul-de-sac location with extra parking. Close to: 3 MARC train stations, milestone shopping, Clarksburg Outlets and Sugarloaf Mtn, Owner will cut grass every 2 weeks and open and close the pool each season, Owner prefers 2 year lease.