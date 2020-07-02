All apartments in Monrovia
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY

4521 Landsdale Parkway · (443) 574-1600
Location

4521 Landsdale Parkway, Monrovia, MD 21770

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2120 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island, Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar, Spacious Dining and Family Room. Exquisite Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Ensuite Bath, Double Vanity Sink, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower with Bench. Upper Level Laundry. Enjoy the Outdoors on the Maintenance Free Composite Deck. Community Amenities Abound with Walking/Jogging Paths, Tot Lots/Playgrounds, Community Center and Outdoor Community Pool. Please know due to COVID 19 restrictions mandated by state and local authorities, use of some of the community amenities may be limited or restricted completely. Convenient to Major Commuter Routes, Shops and Restaurants. Sorry, this is a no pet property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have any available units?
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have?
Some of 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monrovia.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
