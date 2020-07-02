4521 LANDSDALE PARKWAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Incredible One Year Young GARAGE TOWNHOME in Amenity Rich Community of Landsdale! This Beautiful Home features 3 Bedrooms + Main Level Den, 2 Full and 2 Half Baths, 2 Car Rear Load Garage. Thoughtfully Designed Open Concept Living Spaces. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island, Granite Counters and Breakfast Bar, Spacious Dining and Family Room. Exquisite Master Suite with Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Ensuite Bath, Double Vanity Sink, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower with Bench. Upper Level Laundry. Enjoy the Outdoors on the Maintenance Free Composite Deck. Community Amenities Abound with Walking/Jogging Paths, Tot Lots/Playgrounds, Community Center and Outdoor Community Pool. Please know due to COVID 19 restrictions mandated by state and local authorities, use of some of the community amenities may be limited or restricted completely. Convenient to Major Commuter Routes, Shops and Restaurants. Sorry, this is a no pet property.