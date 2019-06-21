All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 4214 Lavender Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
4214 Lavender Terrace
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4214 Lavender Terrace

4214 Lavender Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4214 Lavender Terrace, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bowie Home - Property Id: 122430

Beautiful spacious 2370 sq ft end unit,1 car garage Townhome. Great open floor plan. Three bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 2 powder rooms. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, separate dining room. Hardwood floors, ceramic tiled floors. Great patio that is fully fenced. Walking distance to shops. Quick drive to WoodMore Town Center & Bowie Town Center. Near major highways.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122430
Property Id 122430

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4918528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have any available units?
4214 Lavender Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4214 Lavender Terrace have?
Some of 4214 Lavender Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Lavender Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Lavender Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Lavender Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Lavender Terrace offers parking.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have a pool?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Lavender Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 Lavender Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 2 BedroomsMitchellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mitchellville Apartments with ParkingMitchellville Apartments with Pool
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University