4209 LAVENDER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

THIS HOME SETS IN A EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH SHOPPING AND ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE CHEFS EAT-IN KITCHEN GOURMET GAS RANGE BUILT-IN MICROWAVE UPGRADED DISHWASHER PLUS A CUSTOMIZE REFRIGERATOR GRANITE COUNTERS GARDEN BATH FULL SHOWER CATHEDRAL CEILINGS THREE BEDROOMS TWO FULL BATHS ONE HALF BATH DAZZLING HARDWOOD FLOORING FIREPLACE DOUBLE SINKS AND THREE STORY EXTENSIONS