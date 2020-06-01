THIS HOME SETS IN A EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH SHOPPING AND ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE CHEFS EAT-IN KITCHEN GOURMET GAS RANGE BUILT-IN MICROWAVE UPGRADED DISHWASHER PLUS A CUSTOMIZE REFRIGERATOR GRANITE COUNTERS GARDEN BATH FULL SHOWER CATHEDRAL CEILINGS THREE BEDROOMS TWO FULL BATHS ONE HALF BATH DAZZLING HARDWOOD FLOORING FIREPLACE DOUBLE SINKS AND THREE STORY EXTENSIONS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have any available units?
4209 LAVENDER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4209 LAVENDER LN have?
Some of 4209 LAVENDER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 LAVENDER LN currently offering any rent specials?
4209 LAVENDER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.