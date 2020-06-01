All apartments in Mitchellville
4209 LAVENDER LN

4209 Lavender Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4209 Lavender Lane, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIS HOME SETS IN A EXCEPTIONAL LOCATION WITH SHOPPING AND ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE CHEFS EAT-IN KITCHEN GOURMET GAS RANGE BUILT-IN MICROWAVE UPGRADED DISHWASHER PLUS A CUSTOMIZE REFRIGERATOR GRANITE COUNTERS GARDEN BATH FULL SHOWER CATHEDRAL CEILINGS THREE BEDROOMS TWO FULL BATHS ONE HALF BATH DAZZLING HARDWOOD FLOORING FIREPLACE DOUBLE SINKS AND THREE STORY EXTENSIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have any available units?
4209 LAVENDER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 4209 LAVENDER LN have?
Some of 4209 LAVENDER LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 LAVENDER LN currently offering any rent specials?
4209 LAVENDER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 LAVENDER LN pet-friendly?
No, 4209 LAVENDER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN offer parking?
Yes, 4209 LAVENDER LN offers parking.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4209 LAVENDER LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have a pool?
No, 4209 LAVENDER LN does not have a pool.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have accessible units?
No, 4209 LAVENDER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 LAVENDER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 4209 LAVENDER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 4209 LAVENDER LN does not have units with air conditioning.

