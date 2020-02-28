All apartments in Mitchellville
12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE

12041 Hallandale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

12041 Hallandale Terrace, Mitchellville, MD 20721

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This recent renovated home is ready to move in. Newly carpet throughout living room and dining room on main level. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinet and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedroom with recently replaced carpets and lots of closets space. Full bath with ceramic tiles. Finished basement with cozy wood burning fireplace, full bath, walk-out to open landscape. Easy commute to shopping centers, restaurants and major roads. Sorry, No Pet!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have any available units?
12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have?
Some of 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
