12041 HALLANDALE TERRACE

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! This recent renovated home is ready to move in. Newly carpet throughout living room and dining room on main level. Upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops, cabinet and stainless steel appliances. Two large bedroom with recently replaced carpets and lots of closets space. Full bath with ceramic tiles. Finished basement with cozy wood burning fireplace, full bath, walk-out to open landscape. Easy commute to shopping centers, restaurants and major roads. Sorry, No Pet!