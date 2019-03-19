All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD

11709 Annapolis Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11709 Annapolis Rd, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Working with an applicant whose application has been accepted. ~- OPEN CONCEPT- beautifully remodeled - no HOA, (zoned RR), brand new master bath; Bosch dishwasher, washing machine, Advantium, all almost new. Advantium doubles as second oven. great room has vaulted ceiling. All new energy star windows & outside doors. Free standing wood stove. heated floor in hall bath, cedar closet. Wrap around enclosed porch and a deck as well. Part of yard is fenced. Gate opens for walking access to community behind the home. Lots of off street parking. Must see this one!! Excellent credit required. Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have any available units?
11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
What amenities does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have?
Some of 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offer parking?
No, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have a pool?
No, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 11709 ANNAPOLIS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 3 BedroomsMitchellville Apartments with Balconies
Mitchellville Apartments with GaragesMitchellville Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-DryersAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Annapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBensville, MDRiviera Beach, MDKettering, MDFort Hunt, VA
Fort Meade, MDColesville, MDRosaryville, MDFerndale, MDFriendly, MDNorth Kensington, MDMount Vernon, VAClinton, MDGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University