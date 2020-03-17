All apartments in Mitchellville
Find more places like 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mitchellville, MD
/
10820 VISTA GARDENS DR
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

10820 VISTA GARDENS DR

10820 Vista Gardens Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mitchellville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10820 Vista Gardens Drive, Mitchellville, MD 20720

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Basement unit only. 1 bedroom, living room, kitchen, full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have any available units?
10820 VISTA GARDENS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mitchellville, MD.
Is 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR currently offering any rent specials?
10820 VISTA GARDENS DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR pet-friendly?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mitchellville.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR offer parking?
Yes, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR offers parking.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have a pool?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR does not have a pool.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have accessible units?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10820 VISTA GARDENS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mitchellville 2 BedroomsMitchellville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mitchellville Apartments with ParkingMitchellville Apartments with Pool
Mitchellville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDMount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MD
Fort Hunt, VACalverton, MDIlchester, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDAnnapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDRiviera Beach, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University