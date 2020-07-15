All apartments in Milford Mill
Windsor Commons Apartments

2800 Ashfield Dr · (443) 775-3287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,770

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
conference room
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve. With large, practical floor plans, convenient community features and designer amenities that have been carefully selected, you'll feel right at home from the moment you first visit us!Enjoy our state-of-the-art fitness center, enjoy a game on the tennis courts, relax with a movie in our movie theater or unwind in our Olympic-sized swimming pool. If you are looking for an apartment in Baltimore, MD that offers premium finishes, modern decor, convenient amenities, and luxury living spaces, you have come to the right place. Our residents never have a lack of activities within our community! We offer a clubhouse, a beautiful sparkling swimming pool, tennis courts, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. In addition, our residents enjoy full use of our on-site amenities, including extra storage, personally tailored welcome packages and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking is open, Garages are available for an additional charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Commons Apartments have any available units?
Windsor Commons Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Commons Apartments have?
Some of Windsor Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Windsor Commons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
