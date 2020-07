Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2 bathroom townhome in Pikesville!



Property highlights

- Newly renovated with new floors and fresh paint throughout

- Plenty of space with a large living room and fully finished basement

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck

- 2 assigned parking spots with additional street parking

- Nearby shopping, restaurants, schools and highway for easy commute

- No pets

- Vouchers welcome



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5867785)