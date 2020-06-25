All apartments in Milford Mill
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE

8105 Salt Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8105 Salt Lake Drive, Milford Mill, MD 21244

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ready to move in 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome with large room, wood floors on two levels, separate laundry room, a lot of storage space, walk out basement... Vouchers are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milford Mill, MD.
What amenities does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milford Mill.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
