Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Milford Mill
Find more places like 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Milford Mill, MD
/
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE
8105 Salt Lake Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milford Mill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
8105 Salt Lake Drive, Milford Mill, MD 21244
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ready to move in 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome with large room, wood floors on two levels, separate laundry room, a lot of storage space, walk out basement... Vouchers are welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Milford Mill, MD
.
What amenities does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Milford Mill
.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8105 SALT LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Village of Pine Run
103 Village of Pine Ct
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Marrion Square
4619 Horizon Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21208
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Rolling Park
8331 Mindale Cir
Milford Mill, MD 21244
Similar Pages
Milford Mill 1 Bedrooms
Milford Mill 2 Bedrooms
Milford Mill Apartments with Balcony
Milford Mill Apartments with Parking
Milford Mill Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Adelphi, MD
Langley Park, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College