Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
828 Lowe Rd
828 Lowe Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
828 Lowe Road, Middle River, MD 21220
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lowe RD
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 828 Lowe Rd have any available units?
828 Lowe Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middle River, MD
.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Middle River Rent Report
.
What amenities does 828 Lowe Rd have?
Some of 828 Lowe Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 828 Lowe Rd currently offering any rent specials?
828 Lowe Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 Lowe Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 Lowe Rd is pet friendly.
Does 828 Lowe Rd offer parking?
Yes, 828 Lowe Rd offers parking.
Does 828 Lowe Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 Lowe Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 Lowe Rd have a pool?
No, 828 Lowe Rd does not have a pool.
Does 828 Lowe Rd have accessible units?
No, 828 Lowe Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 828 Lowe Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 828 Lowe Rd has units with dishwashers.
