7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:21 AM

7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE

7 Dihedral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7 Dihedral Drive, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have any available units?
7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have?
Some of 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 DIHEDRAL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
