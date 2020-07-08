421 REDBRIDGE ST

Amenities

Gorgeous end unit open concept townhome with modern sophistication! Step into the foyer and past the main level powder room and arrive in the dining room highlighted by a picture window, open shelving, and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout. Prepare gourmet meals in the kitchen boasting massive center island with breakfast bar, pendant lighting, 42~ cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Herringbone backsplash, and granite counters. Entertain in the spacious living room with recessed lighting, double transom windows, and access to the private patio and deck area. Relax and unwind in the master suite with tray ceiling, custom blinds, double vanity, walk-in closet, and glass door walk-in shower with double bench and surrounded by ceramic tiles. Possibilities are endless in the fully finished lower level that offers plush carpet, additional bedroom, and full bath that provide an ideal space for a guest suite. Community pool, fitness center, and club house provide an entertaining paradise. Major commuter routes include White Marsh Blvd, US-40, I-95, and I-695. Come join us for a virtual Walk Through - http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/271087