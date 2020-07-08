All apartments in Middle River
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
421 REDBRIDGE ST
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:07 AM

421 REDBRIDGE ST

421 Redbridge St · No Longer Available
Location

421 Redbridge St, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous end unit open concept townhome with modern sophistication! Step into the foyer and past the main level powder room and arrive in the dining room highlighted by a picture window, open shelving, and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout. Prepare gourmet meals in the kitchen boasting massive center island with breakfast bar, pendant lighting, 42~ cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, Herringbone backsplash, and granite counters. Entertain in the spacious living room with recessed lighting, double transom windows, and access to the private patio and deck area. Relax and unwind in the master suite with tray ceiling, custom blinds, double vanity, walk-in closet, and glass door walk-in shower with double bench and surrounded by ceramic tiles. Possibilities are endless in the fully finished lower level that offers plush carpet, additional bedroom, and full bath that provide an ideal space for a guest suite. Community pool, fitness center, and club house provide an entertaining paradise. Major commuter routes include White Marsh Blvd, US-40, I-95, and I-695. Come join us for a virtual Walk Through - http://spws.homevisit.com/mls/271087

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have any available units?
421 REDBRIDGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have?
Some of 421 REDBRIDGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 REDBRIDGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
421 REDBRIDGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 REDBRIDGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 421 REDBRIDGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 421 REDBRIDGE ST offers parking.
Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 REDBRIDGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have a pool?
Yes, 421 REDBRIDGE ST has a pool.
Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have accessible units?
No, 421 REDBRIDGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 421 REDBRIDGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 REDBRIDGE ST has units with dishwashers.

