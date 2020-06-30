All apartments in Middle River
Middle River, MD
33 CHADFORD COURT
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:41 AM

33 CHADFORD COURT

33 Chadford Court · No Longer Available
Location

33 Chadford Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Vouchers are welcomed. Background and credit check will be required for each adult. This is your opportunity to be the first tenants in this Beautifully renovated, freshly painted, 3 Bedroom, 1.55 Bath, 3 level home is, an absolute must see!! Totally redone from top to bottom starting with the large eat in kitchen boasting beautiful modern, sleek dark wood cabinets, brand new countertops, stylish neutral colored mosaic tiled backsplash, and never before used all black, sleek appliances to cook for, and entertain your friends and family. Then you can flow into the family room or out to the deck with fenced in yard to continue the gatherings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom. Downstairs is another great space to entertain while also offering a bonus room as a potential 4th bedroom and a laundry room. Additionally, all of the windows, doors, floors throughout, have been replaced, so you~ll actually be saving money in the long run on heat and AC in this rental! You can~t beat that! Great location in the heart of Middle River close to restaurants, shopping, bars and easy access to 695 and 95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 CHADFORD COURT have any available units?
33 CHADFORD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 CHADFORD COURT have?
Some of 33 CHADFORD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 CHADFORD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
33 CHADFORD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 CHADFORD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 33 CHADFORD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 33 CHADFORD COURT offer parking?
No, 33 CHADFORD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 33 CHADFORD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 CHADFORD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 CHADFORD COURT have a pool?
No, 33 CHADFORD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 33 CHADFORD COURT have accessible units?
No, 33 CHADFORD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 33 CHADFORD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 CHADFORD COURT has units with dishwashers.

