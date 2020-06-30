33 CHADFORD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Vouchers are welcomed. Background and credit check will be required for each adult. This is your opportunity to be the first tenants in this Beautifully renovated, freshly painted, 3 Bedroom, 1.55 Bath, 3 level home is, an absolute must see!! Totally redone from top to bottom starting with the large eat in kitchen boasting beautiful modern, sleek dark wood cabinets, brand new countertops, stylish neutral colored mosaic tiled backsplash, and never before used all black, sleek appliances to cook for, and entertain your friends and family. Then you can flow into the family room or out to the deck with fenced in yard to continue the gatherings. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a newly renovated bathroom. Downstairs is another great space to entertain while also offering a bonus room as a potential 4th bedroom and a laundry room. Additionally, all of the windows, doors, floors throughout, have been replaced, so you~ll actually be saving money in the long run on heat and AC in this rental! You can~t beat that! Great location in the heart of Middle River close to restaurants, shopping, bars and easy access to 695 and 95.