Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 32 OLD KNIFE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
32 OLD KNIFE COURT
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
32 OLD KNIFE COURT
32 Old Knife Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
32 Old Knife Court, Middle River, MD 21220
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming & Bright Split Foyer Townhouse for Lease with 4-Bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, living room, Family room and a Deck. Call to schedule a showing Today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have any available units?
32 OLD KNIFE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middle River, MD
.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Middle River Rent Report
.
What amenities does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have?
Some of 32 OLD KNIFE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 32 OLD KNIFE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
32 OLD KNIFE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 OLD KNIFE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Middle River
.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT offer parking?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have a pool?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have accessible units?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Middle River 1 Bedrooms
Middle River 2 Bedrooms
Middle River Apartments with Parking
Middle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Lochearn, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College