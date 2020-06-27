All apartments in Middle River
32 OLD KNIFE COURT
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

32 OLD KNIFE COURT

32 Old Knife Court · No Longer Available
Location

32 Old Knife Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming & Bright Split Foyer Townhouse for Lease with 4-Bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, living room, Family room and a Deck. Call to schedule a showing Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have any available units?
32 OLD KNIFE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have?
Some of 32 OLD KNIFE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 OLD KNIFE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
32 OLD KNIFE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 OLD KNIFE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT offer parking?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have a pool?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have accessible units?
No, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 32 OLD KNIFE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 OLD KNIFE COURT has units with dishwashers.
