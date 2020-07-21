28 LONGERON DRIVE

One floor living! Move in ready rancher now available in Aero Acres! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, large yard with ample parking and a oversized work shed with electric! Come take a look! Available immediately. $50 application fee. No pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
