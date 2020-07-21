All apartments in Middle River
28 LONGERON DRIVE
28 LONGERON DRIVE

28 Longeron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

28 Longeron Drive, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
One floor living! Move in ready rancher now available in Aero Acres! 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath, large yard with ample parking and a oversized work shed with electric! Come take a look! Available immediately. $50 application fee. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have any available units?
28 LONGERON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 28 LONGERON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
28 LONGERON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 LONGERON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 28 LONGERON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 LONGERON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 LONGERON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
