2136 VAILTHORN ROAD
2136 VAILTHORN ROAD

2136 Vailthorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Vailthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Brick 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ rear parking pad, covered front and back porches, full basement with walkout, freshly painted and carpeted w/ a open lower level. Rent w/ opt to buy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have any available units?
2136 VAILTHORN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
Is 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2136 VAILTHORN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD offers parking.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have a pool?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2136 VAILTHORN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
