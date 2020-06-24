2110 CORALTHORN RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities

Check Out This Beautiful 3 BED 1.5 BATH Town-home located in Middle River!

Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath Located in Middle River Hardwood floor throughout! Modern Appliances! Including a Microwave AND Dishwasher! Central heating and cooling Laundry Washer! Finished basemen! Covered patio! Fenced in backyard!



(RLNE4911139)