Check Out This Beautiful 3 BED 1.5 BATH Town-home located in Middle River! - Come Check Out This Beautiful 3 BED 1.5 BATH Town-home located in Middle River! Beautiful 3 bed 1.5 bath Located in Middle River Hardwood floor throughout! Modern Appliances! Including a Microwave AND Dishwasher! Central heating and cooling Laundry Washer! Finished basemen! Covered patio! Fenced in backyard!
(RLNE4911139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2110 CORALTHORN RD have any available units?
2110 CORALTHORN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.