Cozy 2 BR Rancher featuring new hot water heater, New HVAC Heat Pump,New carpet in Living Room. House has a finished loft with walk-up steps which is carpeted, great for storage or play room. 2 sheds in back yard for storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 CONTACT COURT have any available units?
21 CONTACT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.