21 CONTACT COURT
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:13 PM

21 CONTACT COURT

21 Contact Court · No Longer Available
Location

21 Contact Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy 2 BR Rancher featuring new hot water heater, New HVAC Heat Pump,New carpet in Living Room. House has a finished loft with walk-up steps which is carpeted, great for storage or play room. 2 sheds in back yard for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 CONTACT COURT have any available units?
21 CONTACT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 21 CONTACT COURT have?
Some of 21 CONTACT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 CONTACT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
21 CONTACT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 CONTACT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 21 CONTACT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 21 CONTACT COURT offer parking?
No, 21 CONTACT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 21 CONTACT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 CONTACT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 CONTACT COURT have a pool?
No, 21 CONTACT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 21 CONTACT COURT have accessible units?
No, 21 CONTACT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 21 CONTACT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 CONTACT COURT has units with dishwashers.
