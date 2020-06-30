All apartments in Middle River
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:45 PM

15 NAKOTA COURT

15 Nakota Court · No Longer Available
Location

15 Nakota Court, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely Move in ready townhouse ready for you. Completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom, big eat-in kitchen , and large fence yard for all privacy and entertaining. Conveniently located in Middle River -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have any available units?
15 NAKOTA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 NAKOTA COURT have?
Some of 15 NAKOTA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 NAKOTA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15 NAKOTA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 NAKOTA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15 NAKOTA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT offer parking?
No, 15 NAKOTA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 NAKOTA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have a pool?
No, 15 NAKOTA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have accessible units?
No, 15 NAKOTA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 NAKOTA COURT has units with dishwashers.

