Lovely Move in ready townhouse ready for you. Completely renovated with stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom, big eat-in kitchen , and large fence yard for all privacy and entertaining. Conveniently located in Middle River -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 NAKOTA COURT have any available units?
15 NAKOTA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.