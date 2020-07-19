All apartments in Middle River
144 RIVERTHORN ROAD
144 RIVERTHORN ROAD

144 Riverthorn Road · No Longer Available
Location

144 Riverthorn Road, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 3 BR,1 FB, starter home with off street parking in a quiet Middle River neighborhood close to schools, shopping and easy access to 1 695 and I 95. Buyer to verify ground rent. Great first time buyer opportunity !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

