144 RIVERTHORN ROAD

Newly renovated 3 BR,1 FB, starter home with off street parking in a quiet Middle River neighborhood close to schools, shopping and easy access to 1 695 and I 95. Buyer to verify ground rent. Great first time buyer opportunity !!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
