Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Middle River
Find more places like 13 TAOS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Middle River, MD
/
13 TAOS CIRCLE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:25 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13 TAOS CIRCLE
13 Taos Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Middle River
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13 Taos Circle, Middle River, MD 21220
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED. NOTE $1,595 FOR A 3 YEAR LEASE, $1,650 TWO YEAR AND $1,695 ONE YEAR
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have any available units?
13 TAOS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Middle River, MD
.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Middle River Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have?
Some of 13 TAOS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13 TAOS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13 TAOS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 TAOS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Middle River
.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 TAOS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 TAOS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct
Middle River, MD 21220
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Whispering Woods Townhomes
37 Alberge Ln
Middle River, MD 21220
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd
Middle River, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Middle River 1 Bedrooms
Middle River 2 Bedrooms
Middle River Apartments with Parking
Middle River Dog Friendly Apartments
Middle River Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Pasadena, MD
Maryland City, MD
Arnold, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Anne Arundel Community College
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University