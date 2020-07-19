All apartments in Middle River
13 TAOS CIRCLE
13 TAOS CIRCLE

13 Taos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13 Taos Circle, Middle River, MD 21220

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED. NOTE $1,595 FOR A 3 YEAR LEASE, $1,650 TWO YEAR AND $1,695 ONE YEAR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have any available units?
13 TAOS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middle River, MD.
How much is rent in Middle River, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Middle River Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have?
Some of 13 TAOS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 TAOS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
13 TAOS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 TAOS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middle River.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 TAOS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 13 TAOS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 13 TAOS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 TAOS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
